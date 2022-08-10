Subscribe newsletter
After a two-year break, the 74th annual Sulby Horticultural Show took place on Saturday with a fantastic display of entries.
In addition to the 74 trophies on offer there was a fun, bumble bee quiz and treasure hunt for children to enjoy, the winner of which was Ellie Quayle from Ballaugh.
Robert Watson of Watson’s Nurseries in Greeba officially opened the show and complimented the efforts of the organising committee, for keeping this parish tradition alive and flourishing.
The show attracted an entry of 920 this year in the more than 130 classes available to enter.
Indeed, Butterflies Day Nursery, Sulby School and Andreas School all supported the show with more than 250 entries alone.
Show secretary Kirstie Martin said: ‘As a result of the positive experience new exhibitors have had at our show, we hope that as well as returning next year, they also go on to support other local shows, increasing the interest overall in these traditional village events.’
A new trophy was introduced this year, for the hotly contested ‘Victoria sponge made by a gentleman’ class which always attracts many entries.
The trophy was donated by the Howland family – The Howland Cup – who are long-standing supporters of the show.
Kirstie added: ‘The committee would like to express our thanks to the Howland family, and look forward to many years of competition in this class especially.’
Kenzie Phillips was thrilled to win ‘Best Junior in Show’, securing the coveted rosette and the Billy and Barbara Graham Memorial Cup, with a photograph of her dog.
Overall Best in Show went to Corinne Brown with a beautiful countryside scene in cross stitch.
Corinne was a first-time exhibitor and took home her prize and the Merle Matthews Trophy.
Section winners were as follows: Veg: Mary Phillips; Fruit: Henry Gorry; Flowers: Kevin Martin; Pot Plants: Kath Garrett; Floral Art: Mary Phillips; Soft Handicrafts: Corinne Brown; Hard handicrafts: David Renshaw; Art: Allan Brown; Eggs: Cathy Jacques; Preserves: Henry Gorry; Alcohol: Bryan Lord; Confectionery: Louise Jones; Honey: Bryan Lord; Photography: Kevin Martin; Junior confectionery: Emily Goldie; Junior photography: Kenzie Phillips; and Junior Crafts: Rosemary Pearce. The Isle of Man Steam Packet draw was won by Helen Fox.
For the fourth occasion, all exhibits left were generously donated to the Isle of Man Foodbank.
The team would like to thank all of the exhibitors, visitors, set up and show day helpers, stewards, judges, sponsors and local businesses for their assistance.
This year’s home-made refreshments were provided by the Sulby Methodist Church group.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |