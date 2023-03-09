The Institute of Directors is joining forces with the team at PlasticBusters to take part in a litter-picking event on Sunday (March 12).
The meeting point is at the bottom of Belmont Hill, Douglas, at the junction with Peel Road, just by the entrance to the Jehovah's Witness Centre.
All materials (buckets, litterpickers, bin bags, high viz vests, etc.) are provided free of charge by PlasticBusters.
Budding litter-pickers should dress comfortably in something warm and rainproof, and should bring a pair of gloves too.