The Institute of Directors is joining forces with the team at PlasticBusters to take part in a litter-picking event on Sunday (March 12).

The meeting point is at the bottom of Belmont Hill, Douglas, at the junction with Peel Road, just by the entrance to the Jehovah's Witness Centre.

All materials (buckets, litterpickers, bin bags, high viz vests, etc.) are provided free of charge by PlasticBusters.

Budding litter-pickers should dress comfortably in something warm and rainproof, and should bring a pair of gloves too.

Anyone wishing to attend should register here.

For further information on the event, email [email protected] or telephone Jaime on 07624 330926.

More information on PlasticBusters can be found here.