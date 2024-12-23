A West End theatre star has praised an Isle of Man drama school for helping youngsters to become ‘the best version of themselves’.
Manx-born Ben Karran, who has appeared in Heathers the Musical and Les Miserables in the UK, is a former student of Stage One Drama School and has been its patron since 2021.
He returned to the island to present certificates to Stage One students during their Counting Down to Christmas show at the Studio Theatre in Ballakermeen High School.
He told the audience and performers: ‘For 31 years and counting, Stage One has allowed children to be themselves, to be proud of who they are.
‘The true power of Stage One is watching students flourish through fun and play and games. Stage One has inspired students to become actors, which is a wonderful thing.
‘But it has more importantly inspired students to become the best version of themselves. To be confident and to believe that anything is possible for them.’
He praised founder Jacqui Hawkes and her team saying they had ‘inspired literally thousands’ of young people through the performing arts.
During the weekend of performances it was revealed that all the participating classes had passed their relevant grades with distinction. Ben presented the performers with their certificates.
The show itself featured a wide range of musical theatre, comedy and drama, including a song and dance performance of White Christmas, scenes from The Polar Express and the finale of Shine a Light.
Jacqui said: ‘Besides being a lot of fun, musical theatre and drama classes help young people develop many of the skills necessary for success in today’s world, most especially their self-confidence.
‘Having a regular creative outlet is not just part of a well-rounded education – it is essential for a child’s emotional health and well-being. Producing a show brings the arts together and provides growth opportunities for all varieties of learners.
‘At Stage One our students gain valuable life skills through their participation in classes and shows.’