The weather forecast from the Met Office at the Ronaldsway Airport:
Dull with spells of rain or drizzle, sometimes heavy, with extensive hill fog and coastal mist, Temperatures generally between 9 and 10°C.
The rain will clear this evening as the wind turns west or northwest and eases, with a few showers overnight.
Outlook
A few showers at first on Thursday, then dry with bright or sunny spells.
The moderate to fresh west to northwest wind will ease during the afternoon, with highs of 12°C.
Dry for much of the Easter weekend, but rain will develop for a time on Monday.
Sunrise: 6:42am
Sunset: 8:01pm