Wet, with sunny intervals possible later
Subscribe newsletter
The weather forecast from the Met Office:
A very wet and windy start this morning, with some heavy downpours at times, then the rain will clear around lunchtime to leave just isolated showers for the rest of the afternoon with sunny intervals. Top temperature 17°C, but it’ll be unseasonably windy with a strong southerly, with gusts to about 45mph. The showers may become more widespread in the evening for a time. Winds then decreasing gradually overnight into Monday.
Outlook
A few showers at first on Monday but otherwise dry and bright with spells of sunshine and a moderate to fresh southwest wind. Temperatures around 18°C.
Wet and windy on Tuesday with outbreaks of rain only clearing later in the day, and strong southerly winds. Temperatures of 16°C.
Sunrise: 4:47am Today Sunset: 9:55pm Today
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |