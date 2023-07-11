Up to 29% of school meals in the island are ultra-processed.
The figures are derived using the NOVA system which categorises ultra-processed foods as ‘foods that use many ingredients, including food additives that improve palatability, processed raw materials (hydrogenated fats, modified starches, etc).’
These types of foods also include ‘ingredients that are rarely used in home cooking, such as soy protein or mechnically separated meat.
‘They are mainly of industrial origin and are characterised by a pleasantness and the fact that they can be stored for a long time.’
A written response on the matter revealed that across the primary schools in the island,15.5% of school meals are primarily composed of ultra-processed foods
The school with the highest percentage of school meals which were primarily comprised from ultra-processed foods was Ballakermeen with 29%.
At St Ninian’s this is 23.59%, at Queen Elizabteth II the percentage is 23.5% and for Castle Rushen High School 19.9% of the school meals were primarily composed of ultra-processed foods.
Where secondary schools are responsible for the meals they serve, the responsibility for primary school meals lies with the Department of Education, Sports and Culture.
Across the island’s primary schools 15.5% of the meals provided are ultra-processed.
The DESC says that fizzy drinks, deep fried food items, confectionary items such as chocolate bars, crisps or sweets are not available within primary schools.
Garff MHK Daphne Caine, who asked a written question on the matter, told the Courier: ‘Parents have raised the subject with me recently concerned over the amount of unhealthy sweet things available in schools, like cakes and treats after each meal in primary schools.
‘Also, those with dietary requirements, for instance vegetarians, have very little variety.
‘More generally, the prevalence of ultra-processed foods is being highlighted by health experts who are concerned about the overuse of these foods in the western diet, particularly in children.
‘The standard of primary school meals, and the inclusion of such a high proportion of unhealthy choices is concerning. The change made a few years ago from dishes actually made on the premises to simply reheating meals is possibly at the root of this and needs to be reviewed.
‘My concern now is especially for those for whom school dinners are the main or only meal of the day, they are not receiving wholesome meals but actually getting more ultra processed food.’
Mrs Caine added: ‘I fear there isn’t much fresh content and it does seem the standard is lower than it was even a few years ago.
‘I must emphasise this is not the fault of school kitchen staff who I believe are compelled to reheat what is provided instead of preparing fresh meals as they used to do when my children were at primary school.’
Whilst Mrs Caine said that when she wrote the question, she thought the percentage of ultra-processed foods would be higher, she said: ‘Ballakermeen’s 29% and RGS on 28% of ultra processed food is very worrying.
‘If Castle Rushen High School can keep theirs below 20% it does beg the question why are other schools not striving to remove such items from their menus. I would prefer to see ultra processed food removed completely from school menus, as I think most health experts would.
‘Ultra-processed foods are entirely altered from their original food state and have high levels of unhealthy fats, refined sugars, and salt. They also undergo industrial processes, like hydrogenation and moulding, and contain additives like dyes, stabilizers, flavour enhancers, emulsifiers, and defoaming agents.
‘These foods are very calorie-dense and don’t contain many, if any, valuable nutrients. Ultra-processed foods are engineered to be convenient and extra tasty so that they maximise profits.
‘According to experts, diets high in ultra-processed foods have been linked with increased risk of heart disease, weight gain, cancer, and even mortality.
‘In light of the reply, I will be following up in Tynwald next week by asking the Education Minister whether she will review school meals.
‘It is fundamental that children and young people should have access to nutritious school meals, plus to be educated about nutrition to be aware of unhealthy options so that they do not have to rely on our already stretched health services later in life .
‘I don’t think the department should be including so much ultra processed items and I hope they will seek to reduce it.’