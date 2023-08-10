A government quango is consulting on a new strategy that will focus on the hospitality, retail and leisure offerings available on the island.
As part of this work the government agency Business Isle of Man is conducting a survey for residents to find out their views on the current retail, hospitality and leisure provisions.
The survey is also looking at opportunities for future improvements to high streets and retail areas.
As well as looking at current attitudes around the island’s high streets, the survey asks for views on shopping local versus online and what improvements could be made to shopping on the island.
A Business Isle of Man spokesman said: ‘We would highly appreciate your participation in this online survey, where you can share your views on current high streets and retail areas, as well as potential opportunities for future enhancements.’