Calling all school leavers, sixth formers, graduates, and young professionals: the Graduate and Young Professional Fair is back on 16th April at a brand-new venue for 2025 – the Villa Marina in Douglas! Locate Isle of Man, part of the Department for Enterprise is behind the event, which is aimed at graduates and young professionals considering relocating or returning home to the island, as well as students currently studying in the Isle of Man.
Whether you know exactly what you’d like to do career wise, are looking to change jobs, or have no idea what you’d like to do professionally, the Graduate and Young Professional Fair aims to help give you some inspiration and get you some clarity.
They do this by bringing together more than 55 local employers from across a diverse range of sectors, all under one roof, to offer words of wisdom as well as job roles, graduate schemes, and apprenticeships, along with some token freebies!
I personally went last year, and the entire atmosphere was, in a word, buzzing.
Besides the employer stalls, there’ll also be ‘Speaker Zone’ taking place in the Colonnade Suite. There, young people and parents can listen to a number of different talks including:
- ‘Get Hired: CV, Interview Skills, and Personal Branding’
- Your Job Search
- Isle of Man a Supportive Business Start-Up Destination
There’ll also be the opportunity to ask questions at the end of each talk. A full list of the speakers and their topics can be found at www.locate.im/gradfair
‘Zurich in the Isle of Man is delighted, for the second consecutive year, to be headline sponsor of the 2025 Graduate and Young Professional Fair.
‘We believe in the importance of supporting young talent and this event aligns perfectly with our commitment to fostering a vibrant and dynamic workforce in the Isle of Man. We are excited to be part of an initiative that not only showcases the diverse career opportunities available but also contributes to the Island as a whole.’
‘With 27 years in business, Capital International Group is a privately owned, Isle of Man based company offering a full suite of digital financial services including an open architecture investment platform, discretionary investment management services as well as a corporate bank.
‘Our sustainability initiative, Conscious Capital, is central to our mission. We are dedicated to creating positive value, reducing our environmental impact, and contributing positively to society.
‘We are committed to developing local talent and promoting sustainable practices within the next generation.’
The 2025 Graduate and Young Professional Fair is taking place at the Villa Marina on Wednesday, 16th April from 11am-4pm. All school leavers, graduates, young professionals, and parents are welcome.