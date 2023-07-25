The week that many flocked to the cinemas to enjoy Barbenheimer (Barbie and Openheimer) we found out what movies were the most and least attended.
The below data is the most and least attended movies at the Broadway Cinema since 2020.
To put the figures in perspective the Broadway Cinema has a capacity of 150.
But before we go into the countdown of the top 10, it is worth highlighting that the least attended movie was The Little Vampire – 20th Anniversary, with a grand total of two.
All of the ten least attended movies had under 15 attendees.
Onto the top 10 most attended movies:
10. Little Women
In tenth place was the Oscar-winning rendition of a classic. Little Women had 1,583 people attend, with an IMDB (an online movie database) rating of 7.8.
9. Dolittle
With an IMDB rating of 5.6, this movie was surprisingly popular in terms of attendance rates, which had 1.803 people go to Broadway to watch it.
The plot is about a physician who can talk to animals and embarks on an adventure to find a legendary island with a young apprentice and a crew of strange pets.
8. Sonic the Hedgehog 2
A total of 1,942 people attended, of which a third were adults probably reliving the Gameboy days, to watch Sonic and his new friend Tails take on Dr Robotnik and his ally Knuckles as they return to earth.
Its IMDB rating is 6.5.
7. The Super Mario Bros Movie
Reminiscing over the generation-defining game, 2080 people went to watch this epic tale of two plumbers travelling through the various kingdoms to save peaches. Its IMDB rating is 7.1.
6. Top Gun: Maverick
With an IMDB rating of 8.3, there were 2,260 people who went to watch this sequel to the 1986 classic.
In the movie, the top naval aviator Maverick has to confront ghosts of his past, when he leads top gun’s elite graduates on a mission that demands the ultimate sacrifice from those chosen to fly it.
5. Elvis
With attendance figures of 2,331, the film delves into the life of music icon Elvis Presley, from his childhood to becoming a rock and movie star in the 1950s whilst maintaining a complex relationship with his manager.
It has an IMDB rating of 7.3.
4. Belfast
Just a hop and a skip across the sea, the movie follows a young boy and his working class family through the tumultuous late 1960s.
The movie had 2,350 people attend, and has an IMDB rating of 7.3.
3. Downton Abbey: A New Era
With an IMDB rating of 7.4, there were 2,449 people who went to watch as the Crawley family go on a grand journey to the South of France to uncover the mystery of the dowager countess’s newly inherited villa.
2. 1917
The iconic movie that takes a different approach to cinematography where it is made to look like it was filmed in one take.
It follows an infantry battalion who assemble to wage war deep in enemy territory.
With an IMDB rating of 8.2, there were 3,509 people who went to see it.
1. No Time to Die
By far the most attended movie, 4,721 went to watch Daniel Craig’s last Bond film.
With an IMDB rating of 7 .3, the movie sees Bond take on a villain with a mysterious new technology.
The ten movies with the lowest attendance rates were:
10. In the Court of the Crimson King with 15 people attending, joint eighth for least attended movies were Bill Murray – New Worlds, with 14 attending, and Dangerous Liaisons, also with 14 attending, seventh was Maya The Bee 3: The Golden Orb with 12 in attendance and the sixth least attended film was Walt Disney’s Fantasia with 11 attending.
The fifth least attended movie was Scream with 10 people going, Mozart’s Magic Flute had eight people go, the third least attended was Wonder with seven, the second least attended was Dogtanian and the three Muskehounds with four people attending, and as mentioned the least attended movie was The Little Vampire – 20th Anniversary with one adult and one under 16 attending.
The Department of Education, Sports and Culture said: ‘As a publicly funded venue, we are committed through our service delivery to run the cinema as part of the VillaGaiety complex and serve the needs of the public by providing a varied programme of good quality films that audiences would wish to engage with, whilst working within government regulations and budgets, including income targets.
‘As part of this remit we ensure we provide accessible experiences, including relaxed screenings, subtitled screenings and facilities for HoH (Hard of Hearing) customers, for film goers of varying needs too.’