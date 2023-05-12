Having quite quickly collected a significant number of wheelchairs and other mobility items, arrangements were made for PhysioNet to travel to the island with a van to make a collection in April. About 50 wheelchairs were duly despatched to the UK and it is understood that most of the items will be sent to Ukraine in May. However, the van proved to be unable to take all the collected items and the Rotary Club is hoping to send another load as soon as transport can be arranged.