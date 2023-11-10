he Vaccination Team are holding walk-in sessions for those who are eligible to receive their COVID-19 and seasonal flu vaccines.
Manx Care says that these sessions may be impacted by staffing levels and vaccine stock availability. Manx Care will provide updates on their social media channels (@ManxCare) to keep the public informed of any changes.
The following people are eligible for their vaccinations:
- those aged 65 years and older
- residents in a care home for older adults
- frontline health and social care workers
- those aged 6 months to 64 years in a clinical risk group, including pregnant women
- household contacts of people with a suppressed immune system
- carers aged 16 and older
If you are currently aged 64 years, but will have turned 65 by 31 March 2024 you are eligible for this programme.
Eligible members of the public should already have received their vaccination appointment letter. If you think that you are eligible and have not received an appointment letter, you can contact the Vaccination Team by calling 111, or emailing [email protected]. The team are available Monday to Friday between 9.30am and 4.30pm.
You do not need a booked appointment to attend the below walk-in sessions. For those who have a booked appointment, but would prefer to attend the below walk-in sessions, you can attend the walk-in sessions.
For those who are new to the Island, or have not previously had a vaccine on the Isle of Man, call 111 before you attend a session to ensure the Vaccination Team can make sure you are registered on the booking system.
The following walk-in sessions will be held at the Chester Street vaccination Hub in Douglas:
Friday November 10 2023, 10am to 3pm, at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Tuesday November 14, 2023, 10am to 3pm at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Wednesday November 15, 2023, 10am to 3pm at the Chester Street Vaccination hub.
Friday November 17, 10am to 3pm at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Monday November 20, 10am to pm at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Tuesday November 21, from 10am to 3pm at the Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Wednesday November 22, from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub
Friday November 24, 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Monday November 27 from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Tuesday November 28, 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub
Wednesday November 29, from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Friday December 1, from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Tuesday December 5 from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Wednesday December 6, 10am-3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Friday December 8, from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Monday December 11 from 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub.
Tuesday December 12, 10am to 3pm at Chester Street Vaccination Hub
Wednesday December 13, 10am to 3pm Chester Street Vaccination Hub
Thursday 14 December 2023 10:00 - 15:00 Chester Street Vaccination Hub
Friday 15 December 2023 10:00 - 15:00 Chester Street Vaccination Hub
The following walk-in sessions will be held at locations around the island:
Saturday 11 November 2023 10:00 - 15:00 Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel
Thursday 16 November 2023 10:00 - 15:00 Castletown Civic Hall, Castletown
Thursday 23 November 2023 10:00 - 15:00 St Paul's Church Hall, Ramsey
Thursday 30 November 2023 10:00 - 15:00 St Paul's Church Hall, Ramsey
Saturday 02 December 2023 10:00 - 15:00 Western Wellbeing Centre, Peel
Thursday 07 December 2023 10:00 - 15:00 Castletown Civic Hall, Castletown