When Olivia Newton-John came to the island
As the world mourns the death of musical icon Olivia Newton-John, we remember how her philanthropy brought her to the island.
Newton-John was once president of the island’s Basking Shark Society, and visited here in 1995 to see the species which are commonly sighted around the island’s waters.
This was part of a survey on the protection of the sharks.
She also took the opportunity to open the Peel Carnival, and met with a crew of men who had just completed a 27-hour Viking longboat rowing challenge.
Former newspaper reporter Tony Faragher, who shared a picture of her surrounded by crowds on Peel promenade, noted that she had lunch at Kilgallon’s Bistro on the quayside.
Newton-John was also said to have sung karaoke at the former Farmers’ Arms pub in St John’s.
