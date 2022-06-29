Where’s the dolphin?

Isle of Man Today will announce the latest location of Dolcasso, the roving dolphin, every Thursday on iomtoday.co.im and Isle of Man Newspapers’ social media channels.

Dolcasso will be in a different location around the island from 4pm each Friday throughout the trail.

Don’t forget to pick up your passport from any Hospice shop around the island.

You’ll need to find Dolcasso at least once to complete the trail.