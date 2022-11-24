The White Boys will be performing at Mooinjer Veggey’s winter fair, which will be held on Sunday, December 4, at St John’s Methodist Hall between 11am and 4pm.
This festive play will be performed at 1.15pm.
The fair will also host a range of artisan and vintage stalls, live music and song from Un Choraa – the Bunscoill choir plus a raffle which includes a Steam Packet travel voucher.
Artisan stall holders include: Kate Summerville, Ali Hodgson, Little Tree Soaps, Pigs loves to Paint, Little Moot Studio, Rowan Corlett Illustration and Rags and Feathers Vintage, Sarah Hewson Lino Prints, Jimmy Thistle Photo, Cherie Collier, Sarah Hendy and Sweet Ginger Emporium. A face painter will be available from 11 to 1pm.
Entry into the fair is free and all proceeds from refreshments and the raffle will be in aid of Mooinjer Veggey charity.
l Mooinjer Veggey is an educational charity which exists to promote the knowledge and use of Manx Gaelic among young people.