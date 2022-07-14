Who is Douglas’s Community Champ?

Douglas Council is to launch community awards.

Spearheaded by the mayor, Janet Thommeny, the awards will ‘acknowledge the exceptional contribution and commitment of individuals living within the capital’.

The Community Champion award will recognise Douglas residents who have made a difference to their community through volunteering.

Meanwhile, the Young Hero award will acknowledge someone aged 15 or under who also makes a significant contribution through their efforts.

A three-person panel, chaired by the mayor, will determine the winners in both categories.

Councillor Thommeny said: ‘It is my pleasure to announce the launch of this new annual awards scheme which will recognise residents of the borough who, in their own time, have made a tangible difference in the community, whether working on their own, with others or for a charity.

‘So many people support each other in one form or other, engaging in a way that brings numerous benefits.

‘This scheme, the idea of my deputy mayor Councillor Natalie Byron, aims to recognise those deserving individuals who go above and beyond in support of their local community and, in some cases, have done for many years yet whose efforts often go under the radar.

‘These people so often inspire others to get involved too and, as the authority at the heart of the community, we want to publicly honour the great work they do for our town and the wider island.’

To find out more about the nomination process and how can you nominate someone for either award, go to Douglas.gov.im

People are encouraged to complete a nomination form with a secondary supporting nomination.