With the festive season fast approaching, islanders are feeling the pinch of the cost of living crisis.
We asked shoppers in Douglas about their plans for Christmas this year and if they were scaling down their celebrations due to increased costs.
‘For the last few years I have generally gone to people’s houses on the day.
‘Last year, I was at home and someone plated up a dinner for me and brought it up.’
Rob Edwards and Iga Sastamoinena are a couple from Shrewsbury who will be moving to Ramsey, in the spring.
Rob said: ‘Definitely scaled-down, with the energy crisis and cost of living. It’s being sensible I think.
‘We’re probably spend less on presents for each other and less on food, and more time at home this year instead of going out with friends or family.’
We asked the couple if they think a lot of people are going to be scaling down their Christmas too.
Rob said: ‘I think so, to me that seems to be the sensible thing to do in these kind of times.
‘It’s cutting back but still enjoying yourself, and having fun but on a slightly smaller scale.’
Stephanie Kelsey, from Douglas, has already made once change ahead of Christmas this year.
She said: ‘One cutback I have made is that we haven’t put the heating on yet.
‘My daughters and I have just been in our slouchies and cosy socks to save money for heating so that we can still afford nice Christmas presents.
‘Otherwise, I’d like to keep it as normal as possible.’
We also spoke to Jacqueline Macbain, from Onchan, about her Christmas plans and how she feels about the different festivities we are expected to have this year.
She said: ‘I’ve already bought a few Christmas presents. I got them when I was over in Edinburgh back in August.
‘I’m going there for Christmas to spend it with my sister.
‘She’s got her tree and everything and we’re going to a friend of hers’ on Christmas day and we’re going out the day before to visit our mum.
‘I live on my own so I’ve always been very careful of everything, but I won’t let myself go cold.
‘I’ll maybe watch what I buy and everything and check dates and try and go for things with a longer date on it.’
The cost-of-living crisis has left a lot of people wondering if they’re going to have a difficult Christmas with the price of electricity and gas being high and temperatures dropping across the island.
We asked Jacqueline if she think’s it will be a tough festive period for people this year.
She said: ‘For a lot of people, yeah it will be, and it’s a shame really that so many people haven’t got the money and you feel for the kids. It’s sad in a lot of ways.
‘I have helped before, when I’ve put extra stuff in a bag at Tesco for the needy people.
‘Hopefully it goes to a nice home that are really needing it.’