Why a huge loaghtan sheep is overlooking Douglas
Friday 1st July 2022 3:52 pm
A loughtan sheep overlooking Douglas to mark the Traa dy Liooar sheepdog trials taking place from Thursday to Saturday - (Dave Kneale/Isle of Man Newspapers )
A huge loaghtan sheep graces the landscape in the hills above Douglas as part of the Traa dy Liooar sheepdog trials.
The three-day event is taking place at Upper Howe farm, Douglas.
It all began yesterday (Thursday, June 30) and is running until the final on Saturday, July 2.
