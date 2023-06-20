An MHK wants answers about what he considers the inconsitencies of government pothole repair.
Castletown, Arbory and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse wanted to know if when a pothole is repaired, the team responsible also assess the surrounding area, as it ‘causes frustration when people report a pothole and the surrounding potholes are left’.
Infrastructure Minister Chris Thomas said that the team would, and would repair any defects ‘which meet the safety intervention level’.
These thresholds are a pothole of 40mm (1.57 inches) depth in the carriageway, or 20mm (0.78 inches) in the footway – with Mr Thomas explaining that this is why it may seem that nearby potholes are not repaired, because they do not meet this criteria.
‘If we took this view of starting on one pothole and the going to the next, we’d end up with the emergency team having to go all around the island before we know it, because there’s always a neighbouring pothole to fix,’ he said.
Mr Thomas added: ‘Depending on the nature of the problem, some defects may be made safe until a more significant intervention is resourced as part of the planned maintenance program.
‘It should be recognised that potholes are often a consequence of the asset being life expired’.
He continued: ‘Under-investment in ditching, drainage, surface treatments and overlays has shortened asset life over decades, and recontruction is very expensive and unpopular because of the time it takes.
‘Many residential roads are now failing and have been in need of significant investment for decades, however resources are spread thinner than ever across government and they have to be prioritised in the worst areas and those with the highest strategic importance’.