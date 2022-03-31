WI visit to Government House

Representatives from all 20 of the island’s Women’s Institute (WI) branches attended Government House for afternoon tea, hosted by Lady Lorimer.

Also in attendance were local WI chairman, Lillian Ingram, members of the Board of Trustees, and national representative, Pam Beedan.

The occasion also saw the formal handover of the Oak Blanket Chest, which graced the Isle of Man Bedroom for many years.

The Chest was commissioned in the 1950s and is a testament to the skill of the island’s local craftsmen involved.

Lady Lorimer, who has accepted the invitation to be the new Honorary President of the IOM Federation, was also presented with a copy of the official Denman Commemorative Book, chronicling the aims and objectives of the famous college throughout its long life.