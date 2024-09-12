A year after losing her husband Darren to bladder cancer, Liz Hignett is honouring his memory in a deeply personal way.
Liz, who lives in Andreas, has embarked on a two-part memorial walk spanning Liverpool and the Isle of Man to mark the first anniversary of Darren’s passing.
Darren Hignett was an avid Dire Straits fan, and Liz has named her tribute ‘Walk of Life’, inspired by the band’s famous song.
The walk began in Liverpool on August 24 and 25, following a route that held deep personal significance for Darren.
She started at his childhood home and travelled through key locations, including where the pair first met, their first home together, and Goodison Park - the home of Everton Football Club, Darren’s second love after his family.
The walk ended at the place where they bought their first house and raised their family before moving to the Isle of Man.
This weekend, Liz is continuing her tribute in the island.
On Saturday, September 14, she will set off from the Sea Terminal in Douglas at 10am, walking to Laxey, and on Sunday, September 15, she will continue from Laxey Promenade at 10am to their home in Andreas.
This journey will take her to the very place where Darren ‘fell asleep so peacefully forever’ on September 15, 2023.
Liz’s walk is not only a personal tribute, but also a fundraising effort for bladder cancer awareness.
She has set up a JustGiving page, where donations can be made to support bladder cancer research and support services.
To further raise awareness, it’s hoped that the Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge will be illuminated in purple and yellow, the colors representing bladder cancer awareness, throughout the weekend.
On the JustGiving page, Liz commented: ‘This time last year little did we know we were running out of time.
‘I can’t believe it’s been nearly a year since I last kissed your face, held your hand, told you I loved you and realised just how lucky I was that I woke up to you everyday.
‘The one thing that kept us going through Daz’s journey was hope.
‘Hope that one day we would get a good scan result.
‘Hope that we would travel the world like we always planned.
‘Hope that we would have grandchildren who we could spoil and take on adventures.
‘Hope that we would celebrate our 30th, 40th, 50th wedding anniversary and still be as much in love as we were the day we first said I do.’
‘Hope was our strength, our fight, determination to kick cancer’s a**, it was also our tears.
‘I know times are testing and money is tight but any donation would be ever so appreciated.’
So far, Liz has raised £2,055 for the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, and you can contribute to her fantastic effort here.