Liz, who lives in Andreas, has embarked on a two-part memorial walk spanning Liverpool and the Isle of Man to mark the first anniversary of Darren’s passing.

She started at his childhood home and travelled through key locations, including where the pair first met, their first home together, and Goodison Park - the home of Everton Football Club, Darren’s second love after his family.

The walk ended at the place where they bought their first house and raised their family before moving to the Isle of Man.

On Saturday, September 14, she will set off from the Sea Terminal in Douglas at 10am, walking to Laxey, and on Sunday, September 15, she will continue from Laxey Promenade at 10am to their home in Andreas.

This journey will take her to the very place where Darren ‘fell asleep so peacefully forever’ on September 15, 2023.

To further raise awareness, it’s hoped that the Tower of Refuge and Ramsey Swing Bridge will be illuminated in purple and yellow, the colors representing bladder cancer awareness, throughout the weekend.

On the JustGiving page, Liz commented: ‘This time last year little did we know we were running out of time.

‘I can’t believe it’s been nearly a year since I last kissed your face, held your hand, told you I loved you and realised just how lucky I was that I woke up to you everyday.

‘Hope that we would have grandchildren who we could spoil and take on adventures.

‘Hope that we would celebrate our 30th, 40th, 50th wedding anniversary and still be as much in love as we were the day we first said I do.’

‘I know times are testing and money is tight but any donation would be ever so appreciated.’

So far, Liz has raised £2,055 for the Isle of Man Anti-Cancer Association, and you can contribute to her fantastic effort here .