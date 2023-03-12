The Curraghs Wildlife Park is open today.
The Ballaugh attraction was closed during the bad weather.
Bosses there say that rising temperatures, a bit of sunshine and plenty of rain in the last 24 hours have melted all the snow and ice.
The Curraghs Wildlife Park is open today.
The Ballaugh attraction was closed during the bad weather.
Bosses there say that rising temperatures, a bit of sunshine and plenty of rain in the last 24 hours have melted all the snow and ice.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |