The Wildlife Park is still closed today because of the snowy weather.
A decision on whether is will open tomorrow has yet to be made.
Bosses at the attraction in the Curraghs, Ballaugh, have posted photos of animals there in the snow.
On Facebook, the park said: 'Unfortunately, after an assessment of conditions around the park this morning, we have had to take the decision to remain closed today.'
Snow on the paths which had partly melted has frozen overnight, creating extremely slippery conditions. We’re so sorry for any disappointment, and we’re hoping to be open tomorrow.
