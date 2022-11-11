Wildlife Park’s new tickets system
Visitors to the Curraghs Wildlife Park can now buy tickets online using the park’s digital booking system.
Customers can also update annual memberships and purchase items from the park’s shop using the system.
The park, which is now operating on its winter hours Thursday to Sunday from 9.30am to 4pm, introduced its new system following customer feedback.
It was created by DigiTickets who have worked with several of the UK’s leading visitor attractions to improve the customer journey.
General manager Kathleen Graham said: ‘We are delighted to have teamed up with DigiTickets, who are experts in the leisure ticketing industry and have worked with many of the UK’s leading zoos.
‘Our new digital booking system will be integrated into our recently revamped website, and will greatly improve the customer experience, allowing customers to book at a time that suits them, as well as purchase annual memberships for friends and family just in time for Christmas.’
The new system will mean that visitors can book tickets in advance, take out or renew annual memberships, book an animal experience for a specific time and date, buy shop items and have them posted.
Customers will still be able to call or visit the park to arrange for any of the services.
