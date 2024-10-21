Storm Ashley on Sunday afternoon saw wind speeds reach up to 72 miles per hour in the island.
The storm caused all sailings to Heysham and Liverpool to be cancelled as well as nearly all flights into and out of Ronaldsway Airport during its duration.
The fastest wind speed on Sunday was recorded at Brandywell on the Mountain Road, with gusts increasing from roughly 50mph to highs of 72mph later in the day.
Peel saw gusts of 50mph, while speeds were higher at Ronaldsway (60mph), Douglas (60mph) and the Point of Ayre (64mph).
A spokesperson from the Ronaldsway Meteorological Office said: ‘The yellow weather warning in place covered gusts of up to 60mph for most places, with a mention of severe gales for more exposed places such as the mountain.
‘Most of the island was sufficiently covered to deal with the storm.’
The severe winds did not cause much in the way of damage across the island, although large waves did batter certain areas such as Douglas Promenade, Peel and Gansey in the south.
One incident of disruption was seen in Circular Road in Douglas however, with large metal fencing collapsing onto the main road.