Twenty-four companies were represented in the Manx Produce Marquee.
Minister for the Environment, Food and Agriculture Clare Barber and the department’s interim chief executive, Jennie Wheeler, toured the stands and talked to the companies on Saturday afternoon.
As they did so, they took notes and judged the winners.
There was plenty of food available outside the marquee from mobile catering outlets, while people were invited to sit in a special tent to see various demonstrations.
