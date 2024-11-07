The Department for Enterprise’s Business Agency has introduced two targeted winter support schemes aimed at supporting the Isle of Man’s hospitality, entertainment and leisure sectors through the quieter months.
The Winter Event Scheme and the Manx Menu contest will run over the winter season, with the goal of increasing footfall and driving local spending, aligning with the upcoming Local Economy Strategy to secure long-term growth in these sectors.
Applications for the Winter Event Scheme are now open, closing in March 2025.
The scheme offers funding of up to 80% (capped at £1,500) for eligible in-house events, such as live music, quiz nights, and themed dining experiences, in hospitality, leisure, and entertainment venues.
First introduced in 2020, the Winter Event Scheme has provided over £390,000 of funding to local businesses and authorities and stimulating a total recorded footfall of more than 239,000 across 130 events.
The Manx Menu contest, celebrating local culinary talent and Manx ingredients, returns after its debut this year and is open for entries until January 31, with public voting to run from February 14 to March 31.
Winners will share £9,500 worth of prizes in the form of marketing support across 11 competition categories.
It comes after the government announced the formation of ‘Hospitality Isle of Man’ in September, a new representative board designed to provide a unified voice for the island’s struggling hospitality sector.
Chair of the new board and managing director of Extra Fancy Limited expressed optimist in the schemes: ‘As a hospitality business owner, I believe initiatives that stimulate demand and drive footfall can have a positive impact during typically quieter winter months.
‘The Manx public has always shown a strong commitment to supporting local businesses, and I have no doubt they will continue to engage with and support participating establishments over the winter.
‘The Winter Event Scheme provides businesses with an opportunity to embrace their creativity and utilise this scheme to explore new ideas that can attract footfall to their venues and create meaningful entertainment options for residents over the winter.
‘The Manx Menu contest, held for the first time earlier this year, attracted 123 entries from over 60 businesses and was received enthusiastically by the public.
‘The recently formed Hospitality Isle of Man group are pleased to be able to take this forward and further enhance the contest for 2025.
‘The 2025 contest will be focused on broadening participation among businesses, alongside a retained focus on showcasing Manx produce. In response to feedback from the inaugural Manx Menu, we will be introducing two additional categories to celebrate innovative and sustainable practices, providing even more opportunities for local businesses to gain recognition through these awards.’
Tim Johnston, Minister for Enterprise, highlighted the schemes' importance for local businesses.
He said: ‘While for many people Christmas is a busy season for parties and shopping, I recognise that many local businesses face additional pressures during the winter months, in particular over the first quarter of each year.
‘Both the Winter Event Scheme and the Manx Menu contest not only aim to help businesses drive footfall and stimulate demand, but also encourage them to be creative and try new ideas to engage with their communities.
‘The announcements today set in motion some of the initial recommendations from our ambitious Draft Local Economy Strategy, and I look forward to bringing the final Strategy, together with proposals for additional support schemes, back to Tynwald in the new year.
‘Subject to approval, I believe the strategy will lay a strong foundation from which to further drive the regeneration of our towns and villages, in turn supporting a vibrant and sustainable retail, hospitality and leisure sector.’
The schemes will be supported by the ‘Love Manx-Shop Local’ Christmas campaign, encouraging island residents to support local businesses throughout the festive period.