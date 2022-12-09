Snow is falling all around us here in the island, following today’s forecast of wintry showers.
These pictures have been taken up Snaefell Mountain by our photograpgher, Callum Staley.
Perhaps we should make the most of it while we have it as the Manx Met Office has suggested the winter spell will wear off.
Senior meteorological officer, Adrian Cowin, said: ‘early indications that milder weather is likely to return in the lead up to the festive period – so, a “White Christmas” is unlikely.
‘The present cold spell is likely to continue for several more days yet, with overnight frosts and some wintry showers especially over high ground.’
It’s common for the island to get cold spells around this time of year, however, they typically last a few days and then disappear.
Mr Cowin added: ‘In the last decade there have been many more mild Decembers rather than cold ones; the few cold spells were typically later in the month.’