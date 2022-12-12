The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings for the Isle of Man.
The first is for wintry showers. The second for snow and ice.
The warnings ae in place until this afternoon.
The forecast:
A cold start to the day with temperatures below freezing across the island with widespread ice on roads and pavements, and the risk of a few wintry showers developing, which may make driving conditions quite difficult in places.
The showers will become isolated this afternoon with bright or sunny spells in-between, but temperatures will only slowly rise up to 4°C at best, with ice persisting in sheltered spots throughout the day.
This evening & tonight will be mostly dry with clear intervals, and only isolated wintry showers. Turning very cold once more with another widespread frost and minimum temperature around -2°C in general, but a few degrees colder in places sheltered from the south-easterly wind.
Sunrise: 8:28am Today Sunset: 3:56pm Today
Outlook
Tomorrow will be dry and bright with lengthy sunny spells, and just a small risk of an isolated shower. A light to moderate easterly wind with top temperature only around 3°C, with a continuing risk of ice.
Remaining cold or very cold this week with isolated wintry showers and bright or sunny intervals. Maximum temperatures staying around 3 or 4°C, with widespread hard frosts continuing to affect the island overnight.