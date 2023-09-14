Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members are gathered at the roundabout on the A23 road, just down from Noble's Hospital.
They began at 8am this morning and the picket line will remain until 8pm this evening.
We spoke to Claire Green at the picket line, ward sister at Noble’s Hospital and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Isle of Man secretary, who described the pay nurses get when starting out as 'disgraceful'.
More photos and coverage of the strike today will be in this week's Isle of Man Courier.