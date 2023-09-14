Nurses are striking today and for the second time this year as part of their continuous campaign for better pay and safer staffing levels.

Royal College of Nursing (RCN) members are gathered at the roundabout on the A23 road, just down from Noble's Hospital.

They began at 8am this morning and the picket line will remain until 8pm this evening.

A number of appointments and services are postponed today because of the industrial action.

We spoke to Claire Green at the picket line, ward sister at Noble’s Hospital and the Royal College of Nursing (RCN) Isle of Man secretary, who described the pay nurses get when starting out as 'disgraceful'.

More photos and coverage of the strike today will be in this week's Isle of Man Courier.