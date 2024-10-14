A 39-year old who punched a stranger at 1886 Bar and Grill has been fined £600 and ordered to pay £350 compensation.
Darryl Paul Johnson launched the unprovoked attack on March 2, which resulted in the victim suffering a cut nose and black eye.
He pleaded guilty to common assault and was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Peter Connick told the court that the victim was at the Regent Street night spot at 2am, when Johnson approached him, punched him in the face and walked off.
He was subsequently ejected from the pub by security staff.
The victim had never met Johnson, but later identified him via Facebook and contacted him.
Johnson replied, admitting that it had been him who had committed the assault and apologising for his actions.
He was arrested and during a police interview, answered ‘no comment’ to all questions.
The court heard that he has no previous convictions for violence, and none at all since 2007.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said that the offence was entirely out of character for his client and had been odd behaviour.
He said that Johnson had no explanation for why he had punched the man and it had been a bizarre decision.
Mr Rodgers said that his client may not have been identified if he hadn’t admitted the offence in a Facebook message.
The advocate said that the offence had been seven months ago now and there had been no further incidents.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood said: ‘They are strange circumstances. Without reason or provocation, you have walked up to a complete stranger and punched them in the face.’
She added that it was fortunate that the victim was not more seriously injured.
Johnson, who lives at Victoria Road in Douglas, will pay all amounts at a rate of £40 per week.