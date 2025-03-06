Members of an amateur dramatics group are set to take to the stage this weekend for a special panto.
The Port St Mary Cabaret Party will stage three performances of their latest production, the Wizard of Oz, inspired by the classic American story that originated as a children's book, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, written by L. Frank Baum in 1900.
The first performance takes place at 7pm on Friday, then at 2pm and 7pm on Saturday.
All the performances will take place at Port St Mary Town Hall.
Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for children.
For more information or to secure tickets, visit 213947 or call into Torden Stores.
Tickets will also be available on the door.