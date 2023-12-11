An Onchan woman has been sentenced to community service and probation after admitting three police assaults.
Charlotte Roseen Kelly also admitted being drunk and disorderly twice in two weeks.
Magistrates ordered the 20-year-old to do 240 hours unpaid work in the next 12 months and put her on probation for two years.
Prosecuting advocate Hazel Carroon told the court that police were called to School Road in Onchan, where Kelly lives, on September 14, after a report of two women fighting.
Kelly was said to be shouting and screaming, and was unsteady on her feet.
Officers arrived and arrested her, but as they tried to put her in their van she continued to shout: ‘Get the f*** off me.’
She was warned to calm down, but then kicked out, striking one of the officers.
Despite further warnings, Kelly shouted: ‘I don’t give two s**ts. F*** you,’ and continued kicking out at officers.
On September 25, at 2pm, police were called to First Avenue in Onchan, after a report of an extremely drunk woman fighting.
Officers arrived and again found Kelly, describing her as unsteady on her feet, slurring her words, and having glazed eyes.
She was shouting and screaming, which was causing a disturbance as children were nearby in a school playground.
Despite being warned about her behaviour she shouted: ‘I don’t give a s**t. F*** you kids.
A teacher took the children away from the playground, due to Kelly’s ongoing behaviour as she continued to struggle with officers and called one ‘ ugly as f***’.
She then kicked one of the officers in the stomach as she lashed out.
Defence advocate David Clegg asked magistrates to follow the recommendation of a probation report, for supervision, saying that the defendant was ‘a young lady in desperate need of support’.
Mr Clegg handed in information regarding his client which he said he did not want read out in open court.
‘Her actions don’t reflect who she is as a person, but what was happening at the time,’ said the advocate.
Mr Clegg said that Kelly had been in tears at the custody desk at police headquarters when told of her behaviour the following day, after the incident near the school.
He said that she had asked to see the officers so she could apologise to them and was deeply ashamed of her behaviour.
Mr Clegg said that his client had ‘been through hell’ in a relationship which she had only stayed in because she was caring for a number of animals, as she said she feared what would happen to them if she left.
She said that her then partner had strangled a kitten in front of her.
The advocate said that the offences were now a few months ago and there had been no repetition of the behaviour.
Magistrates also ordered Kelly to pay £175 prosecution costs which she will pay at a rate of £10 per week.