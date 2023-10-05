A 27-year-old woman has been fined £300 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises.
Rebekka Lowther was also given a three-month alcohol ban after admitting the offence.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Lowther was at the Albert Hotel in Douglas on September 15.
At 9.40pm, police were called to the pub after a report of an ongoing fight.
When officers arrived, they spoke to Lowther to try to ascertain what had happened.
She was described as slurring her words, smelling of alcohol, and unsteady on her feet.
Lowther had blood on her clothing so officers asked her whose blood it was.
She was said to have been uncooperative, telling police: ‘You can f****** DNA test it. I’ve not started on anyone.’
She was then heard saying to a friend: ‘They can chat s***. Don’t listen to a word they say. You were out of order and I hate every f****** one of you.’
Her friend tried to explain that the police were only trying to help, but Lowther then said: ‘They’re not trying to help us, they’re horrible little b****** and all they do is hurt me.’
Police warned her about her behaviour but she responded by saying: ‘Shut your f****** mouth.’
Lowther was subsequently arrested but then said she was sorry.
Defence advocate David Clegg said: ‘Ms Lowther is deeply ashamed by the facts when I put the matter to her.
‘She had no real memory. It was extremely uncomfortable hearing what was said to the officers.
‘She accepts alcohol is at the root of the offending.
‘She hadn’t drunk for some time and was persuaded to go on a night out by a family member and it is a blur.
‘She has not drank since the incident.’
Mr Clegg asked the court to spare Lowther a ban on entering licensed premises, saying this would stop her being able to take her family to many places for lunch even, but that she did not object to an alcohol ban.
‘It’s not the worst drunk and disorderly,’ said the advocate.
‘It’s not brilliant but it’s not the worst. There was no physicality to go along with it.
‘Had she not shouted and sworn, she would not have been arrested.’
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood told the defendant: ‘It is clear from some of the circumstances that alcohol doesn’t agree with you, certainly not in large quantities, but I do note you have acknowledged alcohol is an issue for you.’
Lowther, who lives at Alder Road, was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs, which she will pay, along with the fine, at a rate of £10 per week deducted from benefits.
The alcohol ban will not prohibit the defendant from entering licensed premises.