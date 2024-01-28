A 44-year-old Onchan woman has admitted possessing a kitchen knife in public.
Lianne McKee was arrested carrying the weapon in a lane between School Road and Barrule Drive in Onchan on Boxing Day.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that an alleged incident had occurred at McKee’s home, at First Avenue, on December 26.
The prosecutor said that a witness would not assist police, so no charge was brought in relation to that.
However, following the alleged incident, McKee left her home with a kitchen knife, with a four inch blade.
She was arrested by police in possession of the knife.
Defence advocate Ian Kermode said that there had been no evidence of an incident at the house.
The advocate entered a basis of plea, in which McKee said she had been at home with a number of people and had been beaten, so she had left with the knife in her pocket for protection.
She said that she had not used the knife or threatened to use it.
Mr Kermode said that it was accepted that carrying it for protection was not a reasonable excuse.
McKee has also previously pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer and affray, committed on different dates.
She is also due to face a summary court trial on February 26 after denying an allegation of theft, involving audio equipment allegedly being taken from vehicles.
Sentencing for her guilty pleas was adjourned until after the outcome of the trial for the theft allegation.
Bail continues in the sum of £500 with conditions to live at her home address, not to enter licensed premises or consume or purchase alcohol in public, and not to contact witnesses.