A 61-year-old woman has admitted assaulting a police officer and being drunk and disorderly.
Lorraine Hicklin also pleaded guilty to theft of a mobile phone and being drunk in a public place.
She will be sentenced on August 17 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that, on May 28, Hicklin, who lives at Buck’s Road in Douglas, was at a man’s house.
He later said that she had stolen his phone, which was valued at £1,800.
On May 29, police were called to Strang Stores at Strang, after receiving a 999 call from a member of the public, who reported that Hicklin was trying to damage vehicles with a key.
When officers arrived they found her lying in the road, shouting and groaning.
She was described as smelling of alcohol and slurring her words.
During her arrest, Hicklin kicked out, striking an officer on the knee.
On June 3 at 5.50pm, Hicklin made a number of 999 calls demanding that police assist her in getting into her home.
She was initially told to speak to a locksmith.
However, officers did attend but then found Hicklin in a hair salon at Westmoreland Road, refusing to leave when asked to by the staff.
She was again described as smelling of alcohol, slurring her words, and unsteady on her feet.
Officers arrested her out of concerns for her safety.
Mr Swain said that Hicklin has a considerable record with her last conviction in April 2022 for being drunk in a public place.
Defence advocate Paul Glover said that his client was due to answer police bail on August 10, in connection with an assault allegation, and asked the court to await the outcome of that before proceeding with the current matters.
The advocate also asked for a probation report to be completed before sentencing.
Magistrates granted bail in the sum of £500 with conditions that Hicklin live at her home address, not contact witnesses, not buy or consume alcohol in public, and contact probation and co-operate in the preparation of the report.