Sentencing of a benefits fraudster has been postponed after the Deemster requested a further investigation into a near £124,000 payment into her UK bank account.
Patricia Caley, 53, admitted receiving overpayments of income support totalling £49,632 after failing to declare the bank account and income from dog walking.
She claimed the £123,946 deposited into her Halifax account in June 2020 had come from her parents - but they had died in 2011 and 2012.
The court heard she had spent the £123,946 and now had no money.
She was paying back £20 a week - recently increased to £30 - from her benefits, reducing the amount outstanding to £48,462.
Deemster Graeme Cook said it ‘would seem far-fetched’ for the £123,946 to have come from her parents so long after they passed away but that it was not impossible.
And he said: ‘The money has gone - where’s it gone?’
‘It needs to be investigated given that there’s over £40,000 of state benefits overpaid,’ he added.
The court heard Caley had provided a redacted bank statement, but the Deemster said the prosecution needed to get an unredacted one showing where the money had come from.
Defence advocate Paul Rodgers said his client had ‘regretfully squandered’ the money.
The court heard she made false declarations that her circumstances hadn’t changed on 172 occasions when receiving MiCard payments.
Caley had received numerous payments for dog walking at £95 per week.
Interviewed by social security inspectors, she said she thought she could work up to 16 hours a week without affecting her income support.
But she gave no explanation as to why she didn’t declare the bank account.
Sentencing was adjourned until December 19. Bail was extended to that date.