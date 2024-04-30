Stephanie Marie Newton had previously denied the two counts of theft, but on Thursday, March 28, changed her pleas to guilty.
She will be sentenced on May 16, when a co-defendant is due to also be sentenced.
Newton concealed a bottle of Jack Daniels and the pair left without paying for it.
On November 15, the duo went to Claire’s Accessories in Strand Street, Douglas, and stole hair accessories, fake nails, and glue.
They were challenged by staff and returned some of the items, but not all of them.
When interviewed, Newton, who lives at Edremony Estate, said she had been drinking and couldn’t remember what happened.
On March 15, Flanagan pleaded guilty to a total of five counts of theft, including additional ones at JD Sports and Co-op.
Newton was represented in court by advocate Stephen Wood.
Bail continues.