Carol Morris, aged 76, of West Baldwin, has appeared in court charged with dangerous driving.
The offence is alleged to have been committed on June 12 and involve the defendant driving the wrong way on the TT course, two days after TT, but when the road was still one way at the time.
Ms Morris was represented in court by advocate Jim Travers who asked for an adjournment until September 5, saying that dashcam footage and police body-worn camera footage was awaited by the defence.
Bail was granted in the sum of £500.