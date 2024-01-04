A 20-year-old Douglas woman has been given a conditional discharge for cannabis possession.
Ellie Byron-Ogden admitted having 1.1 grams of the drug, which police valued at £22.
She was also ordered to pay £50 prosecution costs.
The court heard that police were on patrol on October 11, at 10.54pm, when they saw a vehicle parked in the car park of Castle Rushen High School.
Four people were in it and officers smelled cannabis.
Byron-Ogden, who lives at Keppel Road, admitted she had the drug and said it was for her personal use.
The court heard that she has a previous warning and a caution for similar incidents, which is why the matter was brought to court.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor asked for credit to be given for his client’s guilty plea and said that it was a very small amount of the class B drug.
Mr Taylor said that Byron-Ogden was unemployed but not claiming benefits, so her finances were limited.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood asked how she had afforded the cannabis, and the defendant said it had been given to her.
Ms Braidwood told Byron-Ogden: ‘To be in possession of cannabis when you have zero income doesn’t put you in a good light.’
The conditional discharge will run for 12 months and she will pay the costs at a rate of £5 per week.