A small cat has been described as ‘injured but okay’ after it was reportedly carried away by a gull in Ramsey.
A member of the Ramsey Community Pinboard Facebook page posted to warn other pet owners about the incident which is believed to have happened on Monday.
She says her partner saw the bird ‘fly off’ with the small cat which was ‘putting up a fight’.
The post says: ‘If anyone in is missing their cat tonight (Monday) in Ramsey, my partner has just seen a seagull fly off with a small tabby (he thinks it was a tabby as he couldn't see the colours very clearly) heading in Tesco Bowring Road direction.
‘If you're cat comes home injured or doesn't come home at all this could be why and your best bet, if they don't come home, is to check around Bircham Avenue and Tesco area. etc.
‘The cat was putting up a fight so we are hoping the poor little thing managed to get away. There's nothing he (her partner) could have done as it was too far up in the sky for him to be able to intervene. I'm so sorry if this is your cat, I'm praying your fur baby makes it home.’
She later provided an update to say the cat had been found ‘injured but okay’.
The post sparked some scepticism that a gull could be capable of taking a cat but others argued it is possible and has happened before.
Gulls are intelligent and incredibly opportunistic birds which have had to resort to scavenging due to loss of natural spaces and depleting fish stocks. This has led to many seaside towns warning people not to feed the gulls.
Scientists say what's thought of as nuisance behaviour is actually a sign of the gulls’ smartness and social learning skills. They may appear to be everywhere but gulls are actually a protected species due to dwindling numbers.
Attacks on pets are incredibly rare put there have been reports of gulls taking pets, including small dogs such as chihuahuas.
Gulls often predate mammals such as rabbits and the likes of the black backed gulls are pretty large.
This is not the first strange incident involving a gull in Ramsey. Earlier this year police officers explained how a youngster retrieved a wallet after watching a gull drop it – no doubt realising it could not be eaten - while shopping with his mum in Ramsey. It is unclear how the gull got hold of it in the first place.