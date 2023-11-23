A 51-year-old woman has been fined £500 for disorderly behaviour on licensed premises at Jaks.
Sarah Jane McCullough admitted the offence and was also ordered to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Roger Kane told the court that McCullough, who lives at Malvern Road, was in Jaks on September 11, at 12.30am.
She was on the dance floor dancing with a woman.
McCullough put her arms around her and the woman then fell to the floor.
Security staff thought there had been an incident so they approached and asked McCullough to leave.
She refused, saying: ‘No, I’m not moving.’
She was led to the door, but swore and continued to be obstructive.
Once in the doorway, McCullough grabbed the door frame, in an effort to stop her removal.
Staff removed her but she then stood outside abusing them and passing police were flagged down.
McCullough was arrested and during an interview, said she had been on a work outing, but couldn’t recall being in Jaks, due to her level of intoxication.
Mr Kane said that there had been a complaint in relation to the dance floor incident, but the CCTV footage had not supported it, so the prosecution was not attaching any culpability to McCullough in relation to that part of the incident.
Defence advocate James Peterson said: ‘Ms McCullough has very little recollection of what happened, however she has taken a pragmatic approach and accepts it.
‘An innocent act has unfortunately gone wrong and matters have escalated.
‘She accepts she has issues with alcohol.
‘Unfortunately it was a free bar and she drank far too much.’
Mr Peterson said that McCullough had arranged a meeting with Motiv8 after being released by police.
The advocate asked the court not to impose an alcohol ban, saying this may be setting the defendant up to fail, given her issues.
Acting Deputy High Bailiff Jayne Hughes ordered McCullough to pay the fine and costs at a rate of £10 per week.
No alcohol ban was imposed.