A 22-year-old Ramsey woman has been fined £265 for being drunk and disorderly.
Amy Mackie was arrested after an argument at the Mitre pub.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood also ordered the 22-year-old to pay £125 prosecution costs.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that Mackie was at the Ramsey pub in Parliament Street on June 1, at 8.50pm.
She was initially said to be arguing with a bouncer about losing her passport.
Police officers were on patrol nearby and heard Mackie swearing and arguing with the door staff.
They intervened and described the defendant as slurring her words and having glazed eyes.
Mackie raised her arm with a clenched fist and held it towards one of the police officers and was said to be screaming, saying; ‘Little d*ckhead.’
She was subsequently arrested and in court, pleaded guilty to the offence.
Defence advocate Kaitlyn Shimmin asked the court to deal with the incident by way of a financial penalty.
Ms Shimmin asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that it had been three years since her last drink-related offence.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told Mackie: ‘Shouting and swearing and holding your fist up to a police officer is completely unacceptable behaviour.
‘If alcohol has this kind of effect on you maybe you shouldn’t be drinking at all.’
The defendant, who lives at Quayside Lane, will pay the fine and costs at a rate of £30 per week.