A 34-year-old woman from Jurby has admitted affray.
Caley Brown slapped a man and threw a brick towards him during a row at The Bretney, where she lives.
She will be sentenced on August 20 after a probation report has been completed.
Prosecuting advocate Barry Swain told the court that the incident took place on May 17, at around 7.30pm.
Brown was said to be rowing with the complainant outside, at The Bretney.
She said she had been complaining about an item which she claimed had been stolen.
During the row, Brown picked up a brick and threw it in the man’s direction.
He said that it bounced and hit his foot, though Brown denied it had hit him.
She was then said to have slapped the man while he was sitting in his car.
Brown was arrested and taken to police headquarters, where during an interview, she said: ‘D’you know how many times he’s pinched from me?’
Mr Swain submitted that the case was suitable for summary court sentencing.
Defence advocate Paul Glover agreed that the case should remain in the lower court for sentencing and asked for a probation report to be prepared before sentencing.
Mr Glover submitted a basis of plea on behalf of his client, in which Brown reiterated that the brick had not hit the man.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood accepted summary court jurisdiction.
Bail continues.