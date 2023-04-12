A fashion company started by an MHK is to close.
Claire Christian Couture's shop in Victoria Street, Douglas, will be closing its doors on Saturday , April 22, it announced yesterday.
In a statement it said: 'The business was going from strength to strength pre Covid, sales were soaring Christmas 2019.
'However, post Covid trading has never fully recovered. Together with the unimaginable rise in inflation all our input costs have at best doubled and at worst are six times higher. Sadly the current economic climate has made it impossible for a small business like ours to survive.'
The company thanked its customers for their support.
The store's closing down sale is now under way.