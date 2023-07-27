Barbie and Oppenheimer premiered on the same day last week, with crowds flocking to the island’s two cinemas to watch them.
In the same week the Manx Independent reported that, at Broadway Cinema, all of the 10 least attended movies since 2020 had under 15 attendees. We asked the public what their favourite film is and whether they use or like the cinemas in the island?
Bradley Nangy and Father Grant Bolton-Debbage, from London, are visiting the island for a week, and are hoping to get to one of the cinemas in the island.
Father Grant said: ‘We’ve been to both cinemas in the island before and as far as I’m aware I think they’re fine. Sometimes the best experiences of films are in intimate settings with people you really want to be with, so a smaller venue works well in the island.’
Bradley said: ‘My favourite film at the minute is the new Spider-Man that came out.
‘It’s a really nice film, loads of stuff to see and the characters and scenes are just amazing.
‘The movie is just really well planned out.
‘The new one is a lot more animated than the other two, I feel like this Spider-Man there’s a lot more to see and a lot more to enjoy in comparison to the previous ones.’
Frank Crompton, from Peel, told us his favourite film but said he doesn’t go to the cinemas.
He said: ‘I tend to stick to watching American [television] sitcoms like Chicago Fire.
‘I recently watched a film called Island, which was based on people who’d done wrong and were put on an island in a cyber situation where their brains were programmed to see if they would become a better person.
‘It was six parts and it was very good. I’d recommend it to anyone.
‘The last time I went to the cinema was when I watched the digital Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, so quite a while ago.
‘It’s not that the cinemas are bad, or expensive, it’s just that it’s too easy to watch films at home.
‘My kids still go, my son goes all the time to watch all the stuff.’
St John Culligan, of Douglas, said his favourite film is ‘Sleeping with the Enemy’, and he explained why he likes it.
He said: ‘Julia Roberts is in it and it is quite tense but very good’.
Mr Culligan said he doesn’t use the island’s cinemas at all.
He said: ‘I’d possibly go if they were a bit better, but with Netflix and everything else there’s no real need to.
‘If the facilities here were good enough then I’d probably go.’
Dawn Cummings and Chris Heginbotham, from Port Erin, use the cinemas in the island and enjoyed their recent experience at the Palace cinema.
Mr Heginbotham said: ‘We went to see Indiana Jones and it was very good, very pleasant, although other people thought it was a bit boring, but we thought it was quite good.
Whilst Miss Cummings said that the chairs could be a bit more comfortable at the Palace Cinema, they both think the facilities in the island are good enough.
Mr Heginbotham said: ‘We make a night of it and get something to eat beforehand, head to the cinema and then go back home.
‘The younger people complain because there’s only two places to go.’