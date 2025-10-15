Work has started on refurbishing a prominent building in the centre of Onchan.
Elm Tree House is home to retail units, including Pizza Bella and the Hospice charity shop, as well as housing Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service’s fire safety department.
Onchan District Commissioners has now confirmed refurbishment work has started.
A spokesperson for the authority said: ‘The authority’s appointed contractor, Cedar Developments Limited, has now commenced external refurbishment works at Elm Tree House.’
The works include the removal of asbestos, repairs to window cills, replacement of the flat roof, rendering of the brick façade and repairing doors and windows.
There is currently a parking ban in place outside the building which is set to remain in place until the end of January 2026.