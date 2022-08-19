Work starts on £3m tip site

By Noah Bovenizer  
Tuesday 23rd August 2022 12:01 pm
Officers and politicians from all five authorities involved, Douglas, Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff, attended the event. ()

Work has begun on a £3 million amenity site for the east of the island which will replace the existing site in Pulrose.

It will cater for the areas of Douglas, Onchan, Braddan, Santon and Garff as the current Pulrose operation has reached maximum capacity.

It is a place for people to dump rubbish and material that can be recycled.

Douglas councillor Natalie Byron said: ‘The project demonstrates our commitment and the commitment of our friends in neighbouring authorities to waste reduction and recycling, and to establishing and maintaining innovative waste management infrastructure to protect the island’s environment and society.

‘It is extremely positive to be in a position where we can officially mark the start of the construction of a development which will serve as a fine replacement for the existing amenity facility and be used by residents.’

The site will ‘provide for the disposal of domestic waste and recycling, and will include improved features to those currently provided – a vehicle weighbridge, site office, re-use shed, skips and parking facilities.’

The project covers a 1.4-hectare area next to the incinerator (or energy from waste plant), the design and construction of the scheme is being carried out by developer Dandara.

It will be publicly owned and operated by the joint committee of the local authorities involved.

