Work to improve accessibility at bus stops across the Isle of Man is progressing, according to Infrastructure Minister Michelle Haywood MHK.
The Department of Infrastructure says the changes will make it easier for people who use wheelchairs and mobility scooters to travel on public transport.
All Bus Vannin routes now include a number of stops that have been adapted to be more accessible.
A full list of these stops will be published on the Bus Vannin website from Monday, January 19, with the updated stops coming into use from Monday, February 2.
Further updates will be shared on Bus Vannin’s social media channels as additional improvements are completed.
Dr Haywood said: ‘We’re pleased to see more accessible bus stops coming online across the network, making it easier and safer for everyone to travel independently.
‘This is just the start. More improvements are on the way as we continue upgrading infrastructure across the island. I want to thank all mobility scooter and wheelchair users for their patience while these works have been underway.’
The accessibility programme follows a trial carried out last year on the Douglas Service 21 route, which serves Anagh Coar and Farmhill.
The trial allowed mobility scooters to be carried on buses and was used to refine procedures ahead of the wider rollout of accessible stops.
People wishing to use mobility scooters on Bus Vannin services can have their equipment assessed to ensure compatibility. Assessments can be booked at the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal from Monday.
In addition, Bus Vannin staff will be available at the Bottleneck car park on Tuesday, January 27, between 10am and 12pm, to answer questions and demonstrate how to access buses.
Further information is available on the Bus Vannin website (https://www.iombusandrail.im/travel-information/accessibility-information-for-bus/wheelchairs-and-mobility-scooters/).