An Indian national who landed a job on a Manx fishing boat has had his visa appeal rejected - as he could not provide evidence of having a suitable place to stay.
Sumit Sanjay Khatode had been offered work with Ramsey-based Kermelly Seafoods on board the trawler Robert Isabella.
But he was refused entry clearance under the worker migrant route amid concerns over his proposed living accommodation.
His contract stated that while working on board the Robert Isabella he was entitled to reside on the fishing vessel which offered standard living accommodation including bunk bed, cooking facilities, a sink, shower and a toilet.
He appealed against the immigration authority’s decision. This included a supporting letter from his sponsor which said Kermelly’s Seafoods would provide full accommodation for the entire duration of Mr Khatode’s employment, and not only while at sea.
In addition, his prospective employer said it could offer land-based accommodation to use whenever he chose at the company’s registered address at Laburnum Cottage on Shipyard Road, Ramsey.
Kermelly’s said that this ensured that he could be ‘fully accommodated without recourse to public funds’.
It added that the Robert Isabella could not run efficiently without another crewman and Mr Khatode was required to ensure ‘safe and effective operation during fishing activities’.
In March this year, the company forwarded a tenancy agreement and photographs of the accommodation at Shipyard Cottage.
But the immigration department’s entry clearance officer said no proof had been provided of the landlord’s legal right to rent the property, who resided there or whether it was overcrowded.
They said no evidence was given about safety or habitable standards, compliance with housing legislation or whether the room would be continuously available to the applicant.
Immigration adjudicator Christopher Arrowsmith dismissed the appeal, saying that available accommodation was a prerequisite for entry clearance under the worker migrant route.