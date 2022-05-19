World isn’t going to end, NASA tells Alice

Nine-year-old Alice Quane, who had read on the internet that the world would end from a meteorite strike in 2029, was delighted to see that NASA had replied to her emails and reassured her that it would not.

The Ashley Hill Primary School pupil, who lives in Onchan, emailed the American space agency saying that she would contact them every day until she received a response.

Getting in touch on Sunday evening and giving her telephone number as well, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration responded by Tuesday.

Alice had emailed NASA’s Office of STEM (Science, Technology and Maths) engagement, saying: ‘I heard that there will be a meteor on April 13, 2029 – I want to know if that is true if so please message me back or phone’.

She went on: ‘I don’t know what to believe I thought I should contact you, THE NASA because you would probably know.

‘If not then that’s fine but please get back to me I also seen on Google that one would hit on July 4, 2023, I’m genuinely confused (and I’m nine), I really want an answer I will keep on emailing you every single day until I get a reply please, if you see this get back to me.’

Near-earth asteroid 99942 Apophis gained notoriety and ‘caused a brief period of concern’ in 2004 when it identified as being ‘one of the most hazardous asteroids that could impact Earth’.

However, as astronomers better tracked its course, potential impacts of the 340m diameter asteroid were ruled out in 2029, and most recently, as was a small chance of impact in 2068.

The email to Alice explained this and provided links to information.

Her mother Zara said that she thinks Alice may be more likely to take an interest in scientific matters after this experience.

She has now asked NASA if it would be able to give her a ring, because she would love to show her class.